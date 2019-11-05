Constancio Y. King, MD, 85, of Amarillo died October 31, 2019. Rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4100 Coulter. A reception will immediately follow at 7:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home , Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019