Jean was born to Wilbur and Ruth (Adcock) Hill on June 17, 1930 in Ralph Switch, Texas. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 14, 2019, in Amarillo.



Services will be at 10 am, Friday, April 19, 2019, at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon, TX. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors at 2800 Paramount Blvd, Amarillo, TX.



Jean graduated from Canyon High School in 1948, where she was on the annual staff and hand lettered the annual during her years in high school. Jean went on to study education at West Texas State University and graduated in the class of 1951 with a bachelor's degree in education and became a teacher. While at WT, Jean met the love of her life, Garland Cavitt and they were married August 25, 1951. Jean and Garland were married for 64 years and had two daughters Kelly and Jennifer.



Jean went on to receive a Master's degree in education from WT. All the while raising her family and teaching in the Dumas ISD system. Jean taught school for 42 years. She taught in Portales, NM, Dumas, TX, Morton, TX, Hobbs, NM, Samnorwood, TX, Galena Park, TX and completed her career at Whittier Elementary in Amarillo, TX. Her passion was reading, and she taught her students well. She adored her students and they loved her in return.



Jean was preceded in death by her husband Garland in May of 2015, she is survived by her two daughters, Kelly Dupler and husband Chuck of Aztec, NM; and Jennifer Malleck and husband David of Amarillo, TX. Jean has 5 grandchildren, Vince Griffith and wife Erika of Anton, TX, Matthew Malleck and wife Kailee of San Angelo, TX. Katie Merritt and husband Chase of Morton TX. Cody Dupler and wife Jeannette of Kerrville, TX. Marc Dupler and wife Jenny of Driftwood, TX. Great Grandchildren, Claire Dupler, Wyatt Dupler, Jack Dupler, Ryder Dupler, Ben Dupler, Sophie Dupler, Jaxon Malleck, Lincoln Griffith, Cayden Malleck, Bayler Merritt, and Maelee Jean Griffith. Sister-in-law, Reva Hill of Amarillo, Sister in law Betty Cavitt of Cactus, TX, and brother-in-law, Dave Cavitt of Levelland, TX, as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.



With a life richly blessed, the family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in Jean's name to the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild, Alcove Care Inc., or Shadow of His Wings Women's Ministry.



The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers funeral home.



