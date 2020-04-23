Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cordelia Ann (Ruddick) Swink. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cordelia Ann Ruddick Swink was 81 when she left this earth to ascend into heaven after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. She passed away peacefully at The Hill's Nursing and Rehabilitation in Decatur, TX surrounded by her family.



Cordelia was born to Everett F. Ruddick and Lela Gladys Ellis Ruddick on September 16, 1938 in Amarillo, TX. She attended all primary school education in Amarillo and graduated, class of '56, from Amarillo High. During this time she was an active member at 1st Assembly of God in Amarillo. After graduating high school she attended West Texas State in Canyon, TX.



Cordelia married Albert Lewis Swink II on July 13, 1957. Together they had three children Albert Lewis (Skip) Swink III (1958-1978), Stephanie Swink Weitner, and Shannon Swink McDonald. She was an instructor with Yamaha Music Systems for 15 years in Amarillo and Dallas, TX. After her career with Yamaha, she became a private piano teacher for 40 years in Garland, TX and DeSoto, TX. Albert and Cordelia were active members of Oak Cliff Assembly of God in Oak Cliff, TX, as volunteer youth choir directors, choir members, and church pianist. They are currently members and attending Calvary Church in Irving, TX.



Cordelia is survived by her husband Albert and their two daughters, Stephanie and Shannon, and nephew, Gaines Brown, of Amarillo, TX. Albert and Cordelia have two sons-in-law, Phillip Weitner and Dennis McDonald. Together, they have 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Cordelia is preceded in death by her mother Lela Ruddick, father Everett Ruddick, sister Maxine Brown Brewer, and son Albert (Skip) Swink.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made directly to The Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Decatur, TX.



"So, we are convinced that every detail of our lives is continually woven together to fit into God's perfect plan of bringing good into our lives, for we are his lovers who have been called to fulfill his designed purpose." Romans 8:28 (TPT)

