Cordell Huddleston (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cordell Huddleston.
Service Information
BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS - CANYON
1702 5TH AVENUE
Canyon, TX
79015
(806)-655-2111
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cordell Huddleston, 79, of Canyon, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the First Assembly of God Church in Canyon with Rev. Billy D. Nickell, pastor of First Family Church in Amarillo, officiating. Graveside services will be on Monday at 10:00 A.M. at Dreamland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the First Assembly of God Church in Canyon.

Cordell is survived by his wife, Linda and two sons, Kason and Jason Huddleston. Please visit www.brooksfuneral.com for the full obituary.

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.