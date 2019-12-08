Cordell Huddleston, 79, of Canyon, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the First Assembly of God Church in Canyon with Rev. Billy D. Nickell, pastor of First Family Church in Amarillo, officiating. Graveside services will be on Monday at 10:00 A.M. at Dreamland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the First Assembly of God Church in Canyon.
Cordell is survived by his wife, Linda and two sons, Kason and Jason Huddleston. Please visit www.brooksfuneral.com for the full obituary.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019