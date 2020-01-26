Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corinne Maloney Getman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Corinne Maloney Getman, 82 of Dumas, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The funeral service will be conducted at 10 A.M. on Monday, at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Northlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 P.M. until 4 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church Activity Center.



Corinne was born on November 19, 1937 in Amarillo, TX to Oscar and Virgie (Gray) Maloney. On her 17th birthday, Harlan gave her an engagement ring and the couple would wed on January 30, 1955. Corinne was a registered nurse and worked in labor and delivery at 4 different hospitals in the area, including 13 years at Memorial Hospital in Dumas. Corinne was an excellent wife, mother and grandmother who taught her children how to be excel in motherhood. She also had a great love for children, especially her own grandchildren.



Corinne is survived by her husband Harlan Getman; children: Belinda Wilson and husband James of Allen, TX, James Getman of Clayton, NM, Melody Trick and husband Joe of Springtown, TX, Rex Getman of Dumas, TX and April Dillow and husband Chuck of Giddings, TX; brother: Lloyd "Rusty" Maloney of Amarillo, TX; 12 grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren.





