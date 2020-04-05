Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corrine Gaddy Carr. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Corrine Gaddy Carr, 85, of Amarillo, TX died Saturday, March 21, 2020.



Memorial services will be at a later date.



Corrine was born July 4, 1934, in Texhoma, TX to Paul and Alma Gaddy. She earned a bachelor's degree in Nursing and worked as a registered nurse for most of her life at High Plains Baptist Hospital and the department of Human Resources for many years. She was also a pilot and enjoyed flying in the Texas Panhandle.



She loved sewing, gardening, and Eagles Nest, New Mexico where she spent many summers with her cats.



She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Bob Ewen and Randall Carr.



Survivors include her step-son, Kelly Ewen and wife Laura of Junction, TX; step-granddaughter, Camille Franklin of Fort Worth, TX; nephews, Emmett Heimsoth and wife Maria of Chapel Hill, TX, Dennis Heimsoth and wife Diane of Guymon, OK, and Larry Heimsoth and wife Carol of Amarillo, TX; nieces, Lois Deckman and husband Norman of Douglas, OK, Renee Ashley and her husband Jerry of Amarillo, TX, Rita Womack of Canyon, TX; and life-long friend, Joy Dermitt of Texhoma, TX.



Corrine requested cremation as opposed to interment and requested her ashes be spread in the mountains near Eagles Nest, New Mexico. The date for carrying out this request will be determined at a future time.



