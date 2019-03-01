Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Courtney Sigler Brown Feldman. View Sign

Courtney Sigler Brown Feldman of Amarillo, Texas, formerly of Lubbock, TX, Houston, TX and Hobbs, New Mexico died on February 22, 2019 in Amarillo. Courtney was 87 years of age, having been born September 11, 1931 in Fort Worth, TX to Richard Lloyd and Mary Tom Sigler. She lived with her parents and paternal grandparents, Anna Turner Sigler and James F. Sigler in Fort Worth and in Lubbock. She graduated from Lubbock High School and then attended Columbia College for one year and then transferred to Southern Methodist University, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta.



She married Robert (Bob) S. Booker in June of 1951 with whom she had two daughters, Anna Elaine Booker McInvale and Lesa Gaye Booker. Following a divorce, Courtney married Cecil L. Brown June 2, 1963 and moved from Lubbock to Hobbs, New Mexico. She and Cecil had one son, C. Lloyd Brown. Cecil Brown passed away suddenly on July 16, 1984 from a tragic car accident. Courtney was rescued from this devastating loss by Harry Feldman and they married in 1986. They resided in Spring, Texas and were so happy together. Harry's sons Steve Feldman, Doug Feldman and Alan Feldman became her sons as well. Harry passed away in 2002 from early onset Alzheimer's. Subsequently, Courtney married her 4th husband Bill Birkholtz. They lived in both Spring and Lubbock where she resided until moving briefly to Amarillo. Courtney was a lifetime Methodist and member of 1st United Methodist of Hobbs, New Mexico, Where she and her husband Cecil were instrumental in building the new sanctuary. Other church's she was a member of were: 1st United Methodist of Lubbock, John Wesley United Methodist in Spring and Lakeridge United Methodist in Lubbock.



She was a member of the Junior League of Lubbock and of Hobbs where she was president. She was a Pink Lady for Lea County Hospital in Hobbs, a Sunday school teacher in every church to which she belonged. She and Cecil were major supporters of the College of the Southwest, McMurray University, the United Way in Hobbs and Washington Heights Child Care Center. Courtney took great joy in volunteering to benefit her community. She made friends everywhere she lived.



Courtney is survived by husband William Birkholtz of Spring, TX. Children: Elaine McInvale and husband Reid of Lubbock, TX, Lesa Booker of Little Rock, AR, C. Lloyd Brown and wife Lora of Amarillo, TX, Steve Feldman and wife Allison of Spring, TX, Doug Feldman and wife Susan of Sacramento, CA, Alan Feldman and wife Christine of Fort Worth, TX, Beth Lynn Brown of San Antonio, TX, and Brenda Fry and husband Judd of San Antonio, TX.



Grandchildren: Ryan Gamble and Fiancee Jase Farrar, C. Austin Grace and Husband Kyle, Lloyd Chancellor and wife Jenna, Robert Chancellor, Bailey Brown, Paul Feldman and wife Jenni, Lisa Stelzer and husband Kyle, Julie Kinney and husband Joseph, James Feldman and wife Brittany, John Feldman, Alison Rollins and husband Corey, Lindsey Feldman, Joshua Feldman, Wade Fry, Reid McInvale's sons: Robert Reid McInvale III and Lawrence Bryan McInvale. Great-grandchildren: Stella Feldman, Conrad Feldman, Carter Stelzer, Patrick Kinney, Brody Feldman.



Nephews: Rick Sigler and wife Jenny, Larry Jones & wife Kay, Tom Jones,



Nieces: Stephanie Britt, Cynthia Cox & husband Jimmy, Lorraine Newsome & husband Randy.



The family would like to thank our care manager in Lubbock, Patty Funck, who provided extraordinary care and counseling for the last 7 years. Outstanding care management was provided by Rachael Randall and Doug Reuschel in Spring, TX. We also are so grateful for God's angels: Tonya Daniels, Maureen Roberson, Lucy Ellis and Jacqueline Brumley, the ladies that were her caregivers, friends, and protectors.



In Lieu of Flowers the family requests donations to Washington Heights Day Care, Hobbs, New Mexico or University of the Southwest, Hobbs, New Mexico



Online condolences may be shared at





Courtney Sigler Brown Feldman of Amarillo, Texas, formerly of Lubbock, TX, Houston, TX and Hobbs, New Mexico died on February 22, 2019 in Amarillo. Courtney was 87 years of age, having been born September 11, 1931 in Fort Worth, TX to Richard Lloyd and Mary Tom Sigler. She lived with her parents and paternal grandparents, Anna Turner Sigler and James F. Sigler in Fort Worth and in Lubbock. She graduated from Lubbock High School and then attended Columbia College for one year and then transferred to Southern Methodist University, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta.She married Robert (Bob) S. Booker in June of 1951 with whom she had two daughters, Anna Elaine Booker McInvale and Lesa Gaye Booker. Following a divorce, Courtney married Cecil L. Brown June 2, 1963 and moved from Lubbock to Hobbs, New Mexico. She and Cecil had one son, C. Lloyd Brown. Cecil Brown passed away suddenly on July 16, 1984 from a tragic car accident. Courtney was rescued from this devastating loss by Harry Feldman and they married in 1986. They resided in Spring, Texas and were so happy together. Harry's sons Steve Feldman, Doug Feldman and Alan Feldman became her sons as well. Harry passed away in 2002 from early onset Alzheimer's. Subsequently, Courtney married her 4th husband Bill Birkholtz. They lived in both Spring and Lubbock where she resided until moving briefly to Amarillo. Courtney was a lifetime Methodist and member of 1st United Methodist of Hobbs, New Mexico, Where she and her husband Cecil were instrumental in building the new sanctuary. Other church's she was a member of were: 1st United Methodist of Lubbock, John Wesley United Methodist in Spring and Lakeridge United Methodist in Lubbock.She was a member of the Junior League of Lubbock and of Hobbs where she was president. She was a Pink Lady for Lea County Hospital in Hobbs, a Sunday school teacher in every church to which she belonged. She and Cecil were major supporters of the College of the Southwest, McMurray University, the United Way in Hobbs and Washington Heights Child Care Center. Courtney took great joy in volunteering to benefit her community. She made friends everywhere she lived.Courtney is survived by husband William Birkholtz of Spring, TX. Children: Elaine McInvale and husband Reid of Lubbock, TX, Lesa Booker of Little Rock, AR, C. Lloyd Brown and wife Lora of Amarillo, TX, Steve Feldman and wife Allison of Spring, TX, Doug Feldman and wife Susan of Sacramento, CA, Alan Feldman and wife Christine of Fort Worth, TX, Beth Lynn Brown of San Antonio, TX, and Brenda Fry and husband Judd of San Antonio, TX.Grandchildren: Ryan Gamble and Fiancee Jase Farrar, C. Austin Grace and Husband Kyle, Lloyd Chancellor and wife Jenna, Robert Chancellor, Bailey Brown, Paul Feldman and wife Jenni, Lisa Stelzer and husband Kyle, Julie Kinney and husband Joseph, James Feldman and wife Brittany, John Feldman, Alison Rollins and husband Corey, Lindsey Feldman, Joshua Feldman, Wade Fry, Reid McInvale's sons: Robert Reid McInvale III and Lawrence Bryan McInvale. Great-grandchildren: Stella Feldman, Conrad Feldman, Carter Stelzer, Patrick Kinney, Brody Feldman.Nephews: Rick Sigler and wife Jenny, Larry Jones & wife Kay, Tom Jones,Nieces: Stephanie Britt, Cynthia Cox & husband Jimmy, Lorraine Newsome & husband Randy.The family would like to thank our care manager in Lubbock, Patty Funck, who provided extraordinary care and counseling for the last 7 years. Outstanding care management was provided by Rachael Randall and Doug Reuschel in Spring, TX. We also are so grateful for God's angels: Tonya Daniels, Maureen Roberson, Lucy Ellis and Jacqueline Brumley, the ladies that were her caregivers, friends, and protectors.In Lieu of Flowers the family requests donations to Washington Heights Day Care, Hobbs, New Mexico or University of the Southwest, Hobbs, New MexicoOnline condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Schooler Funeral Home

4100 S Georgia St

Amarillo , TX 79110

(806) 352-2727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close