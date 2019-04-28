Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coy Lester Bartz. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Coy Lester Bartz, 79, of Amarillo went to be with his Lord on Friday April 26, 2019.



Viewing will be held Monday April 29, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Schooler Funeral Home, Brentwood Chapel 4100 S. Georgia. Memorial services will be Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Schooler Funeral Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia.



Coy was born on September 8, 1939 at home in Beckham County Oklahoma. To Lester and Edith Bartz. He grew up in Sweetwater Oklahoma and graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1957. He loved growing up on the family dairy farm and ranch, returning every chance he got until health prevented it. After graduating, he went into the U.S. Army where he proudly served. In 1963, he married Linda Clayton of Memphis, Texas. They would have soon celebrated 56 years of marriage. Coy held various jobs including the Amarillo Police Department in the 60s, Bell Helicopter and retiring from Era Aviation, Anchorage Alaska in 2002. With Era he worked all U.S. and foreign countries, fighting forest fires. He was a proud member of the N.R.A, a Master Mason with Lodge 731 since 1986. Coy had a passion for old west relics and was an avid gun collector.



Preceding him in death was his mother and father, one sister, one nephew and two great nieces.



Survivors include his wife Linda, son Shawn Bartz of Amarillo, daughter Lesli and husband Harold Bashaw of Amarillo and three grandchildren, Tyler and Caitlin Bartz of Canyon and Angel Bashaw of Amarillo.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to B.S.A Hospice of the Southwest in Amarillo, Texas.





