Craig Owens, 72, of Amarillo, TX died Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Dan Turner and Dan Baker officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Craig was born September 4, 1946, in Canadian, TX to Lester and Mildred Owens. He was longtime resident of Dumas where he taught high school and owned and operated the Ford dealership.
Craig was a member of Panhandle Singing Men.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Scott Owens.
Survivors include his wife, Robin Owens, of Amarillo; a son, Roger Owens, Jr. and wife Kara, of Tulsa, OK; four daughters, Kendra Owens, of Kyle, TX, Kelly Ball and husband Aaron, of Corinth, TX, Robin Rangel and husband John, of Austin, TX, and Jennifer Halpine and husband Jeff Demgen, of Spicewood, TX; and grandson, Ethan Ball.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 30 to July 1, 2019