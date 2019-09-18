Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Lee Sarah. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Curtis Lee Sarah, 60, of Amarillo passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home; 4180 Canyon Drive. Curtis was born February 28, 1959 in Ishpeming, Michigan to Helen and Bill Sarah. He attended Mesa Verde Elementary, Travis Junior High, Palo Duro High and graduated from Caprock High School in 1978. Curtis began calling square dancing when he was 16 years old. He traveled to many places from California to Florida making many friends along the way. Curtis retired from square dance calling after 40 years, but still enjoyed calling for special dances. He worked in the facilities department for Potter County and The City of Amarillo. At the time of his death, he was the building superintendent for TTUHSC. Curtis never met a stranger and when he found the Amarillo Elks Lodge, he found many new friends. He served as an officer in many positions for the Elks and was currently in his one year term of Exalted Ruler. Curtis loved all kinds of music, he sang karaoke every chance he had. He DJ'ed many events at the Elks Lodge for friends usually just for a donation or nothing at all. Curtis loved traveling everywhere on his motorcycle and in the motorhome with Anne, Yogi, Harley and Artie. He was loved by many but the love he gave in return was insurmountable. Curtis was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and an infant daughter, Holly. Curtis is survived by his wife, Anne; three sisters, Christeen Dunn and husband Eldon, Carol Sarah and Corinne Rouse; children, Jenn Rader and husband Michael, Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Baker and wife Tiffanie and Jordan Thomas and husband Justin; nephews, Clifford Dunn and Adam Rouse and wife Angela Corbitt; niece, Heather Yara and husband Jimmy; two great-nieces, Ashleigh Snell and Millie Corbitt Rouse and eight grandchildren, Colton, McKenna, Noah, Jayden, Jarrett, Taelyn, Jentry and Jagger. Please sign Curtis's online guestbook at





