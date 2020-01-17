Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Trinity Fellowship Church 5000 Hollywood Road View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Rowe Cemetery Hedley , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Curtis V. Richards, 87, of Amarillo, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, at Trinity Fellowship Church at 5000 Hollywood Road with Dr. Nate Magloughlin, senior pastor of Trinity Baptist Church officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 PM at Rowe Cemetery in Hedley, TX. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday at the Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. Mr. Richards was born at Ely in Hall County to Elbert and Mary Richards on November 30, 1932. He was raised on a farm in the Quail and Buck Creek area where he attended Quail School. Mr. Richards served in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic in the early 50's. He married Wanda Hansard on June 5, 1955 in Hedley. Mr. Richards moved to Amarillo in 1954 and was employed by the Amarillo Fire Department, where he served 42 years, 23 years of which he was Fire Chief until he retired in 1996. He was a graduate of Amarillo College where he would also teach fire science courses. Mr. Richards was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Amarillo. He loved what he did and served in several areas within the fire department community; He was a past member of the Texas Fire Chiefs Association, International Association of Fire Chiefs, Southwestern Fire Chiefs Association, and The National Fire Department Association. Civic involvement was very important to him. He was a member of The Kiwanis Club, Crime Stoppers board, the advisory committee of fire courses at Amarillo College, and the United Way Campaign Board. He served as President of the Texas Fire Chiefs Association in 1987, and also held a private pilot's license. Mr. Richards was preceded in death by his wife Wanda, and a son Randy Richards. Survivors include one son, Rodney Richards; one daughter, Sheree Keil both of Amarillo; three granddaughters, Deban of Dallas, Melanie of Portland Oregon, and Victoria of Houston. Survivors also include a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers family suggests memorials be made to the Rowe Cemetery Association, PO Box 213 Hedley, TX 79237.









