CW was born in Canyon, TX to Jim and Valerie Hamilton. He graduated from Caprock High School in 2007. CW loved dragons and horror movies. Never a dull moment with CW as he loved hanging with his family and friends and making everyone around him laugh. He loved playing video games and if he saw a new one, he had to play it. CW loved chicken and the Texas Longhorns and surprised everybody by being an organ donor. "Always the hard way" is a fitting quote for CW.



He was preceded in death by his father, Jim; his uncle Gary Hamilton and his grandparents.



He is survived by his mother, Valerie; two brothers, Jim Hamilton Jr. and Pete Hamilton; his sister, Myra Robison and husband Richard; his neice, Alizah; three nephews, Matthew, Zykiah and Tristan and numerous other family members.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019

