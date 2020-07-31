Cynthia "Cindy" Ann (Adams) Smith, 66 years of age, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Amarillo, TX. Cindy was born April 18, 1954, in Vernon, TX, to the late Charles Riley Adams and surviving Peggy Jean Fowler and was the oldest daughter of five children. Cindy graduated from Palo Duro High School in 1971. Cindy was the mother of three amazing children; Renetta Harris of Amarillo, TX, Mandie Klein of Amarillo, Tx, and David Smith of Central Square, NY, and seven beautiful grandchildren. Cindy was also preceded in death by her eighth grandchild, Treston Alexander Bates of Amarillo, TX. Cindy was a very hardworking woman throughout her life. She dedicated the past 22 years of her working life to Walmart, where she built a loving, caring, and supportive work-family of her own. Cindy loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, Native American artifacts, and her fur babies. Cindy also loved to read and crochet, which kept herself busy and "out of trouble", spending time with family and friends, laughing and smiling. She was a loving, caring, and passionate person, devoted mother, grandmother, and friend, always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her." Cindy leaves behind four siblings and their spouses; three brothers, Gene Adams and his wife Georgia of Phoenix, AZ, Charles Homer Adams of Amarillo, TX, James Aaron Adams and his wife Brenda of San Antonio, TX and one sister, Rene McDonald of Silom Springs, AR; her three children and their partners, Roger Harris, Jon Klein, and Billie Jo Relyea, seven grandchildren, and host of aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The Celebration of Life Memorial will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 3:00 pm, at 1419 South Johnson in Amarillo, TX. You may make donations to the local A.S.P.C.A or any local animal rescue, in honor of Cindy, in lieu of flowers.