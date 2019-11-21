Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Viewing 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Washington Ave. Christian Church 3800 S. Washington St Amarillo , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Hurd Jennings, 75, of Amarillo, died Monday, November 18, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday at Washington Ave. Christian Church, 3800 S. Washington St. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10:00 am-12:00 pm on Saturday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Cynthia was born December 14, 1943 in Amarillo to Charles and Katherine Hurd. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School. She went on to attend Texas Tech University, and earned her bachelor and master's degrees in education from West Texas State University. She taught at several elementary schools over her career, including Hamlet Elementary, Mesa Verde Elementary, and Lamar Elementary. She retired in 2011 as assistant principal at Belmar Elementary. Cynthia was an active member of Washington Ave. Christian Church, where she served in the Family Service Center. She loved being outdoors, especially in Palo Duro Canyon. She also enjoyed riding her bicycles, gardening, and playing card games. She loved spending time with her grandkids. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Lee Ann Brinkley. Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Jennings; three daughters, Donna Davis and husband Jim of Amarillo, Desi Kelly and husband Joe of Deer Park, and Cellini Quisenberry and husband Jeff of Orla; two sons, Greg Allen of Abilene, and Wes Allen and wife Susan of Denton; a brother, Charles Hurd of Boerne; her step-mother, Marie Hurd of Wichita Falls; 19 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Family Service Center c/o Washington Ave. Christian Church, 3800 S. Washington St. Amarillo, TX 79110.





Cynthia Hurd Jennings, 75, of Amarillo, died Monday, November 18, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday at Washington Ave. Christian Church, 3800 S. Washington St. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10:00 am-12:00 pm on Saturday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Cynthia was born December 14, 1943 in Amarillo to Charles and Katherine Hurd. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School. She went on to attend Texas Tech University, and earned her bachelor and master's degrees in education from West Texas State University. She taught at several elementary schools over her career, including Hamlet Elementary, Mesa Verde Elementary, and Lamar Elementary. She retired in 2011 as assistant principal at Belmar Elementary. Cynthia was an active member of Washington Ave. Christian Church, where she served in the Family Service Center. She loved being outdoors, especially in Palo Duro Canyon. She also enjoyed riding her bicycles, gardening, and playing card games. She loved spending time with her grandkids. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Lee Ann Brinkley. Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Jennings; three daughters, Donna Davis and husband Jim of Amarillo, Desi Kelly and husband Joe of Deer Park, and Cellini Quisenberry and husband Jeff of Orla; two sons, Greg Allen of Abilene, and Wes Allen and wife Susan of Denton; a brother, Charles Hurd of Boerne; her step-mother, Marie Hurd of Wichita Falls; 19 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Family Service Center c/o Washington Ave. Christian Church, 3800 S. Washington St. Amarillo, TX 79110. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close