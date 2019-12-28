Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Emory Roberts. View Sign Service Information Funeral 10:00 AM Caprock Baptist Church Amarillo , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Emory Roberts, age 66, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on December 25, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1953, to A. E. "Chuck" Roberts, Jr. and Mildred Hall Roberts in Amarillo, Texas. Dale graduated from Caprock High School in 1973. He worked in Food Service for Northwest Texas Hospital for over 35 years. With his friendly, child-like personality, he was well-known by fellow workers, patients, and even the doctors and hospital staff who frequented the cafeteria. Dale knew the Lord as his personal Savior and was a member of Caprock Baptist Church since 1965. He was preceded in death by his dad, Chuck Roberts. He is survived by his mother, Mildred Roberts; his sister, Paula Roberts Rockhold, of Amarillo; his three nieces: Robyn Faafouina and her husband, Peneueta, missionaries in Apia, Samoa; Shelly Amason and her husband, Rodney of Amarillo; and Terri Clark and her husband, Keith of Oakwood, Georgia. He is also survived by three great-nephews: Matthew Cates, Cameron Faafouina, and Chandler Amason; and two great-nieces: Cora and Sallie Amason. The funeral will be held at Caprock Baptist Church in Amarillo, Texas, on Saturday morning, 10:00 a.m. on December 28, 2019. The services will be officiated by Pastor Jon Watson of Caprock Baptist Church and former pastor, Gene Foster. Graveside following at Memorial Park Cemetery.





