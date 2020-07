Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dale's life story with friends and family

Share Dale's life story with friends and family

Dale Franklin Brenizer, of Amarillo, TX died June 24, 2020. A military Memorial Service will be held Thursday July 16th, 2020 at Hillside Church, 600 Tascosa Rd, Amarillo, TX 79124 at 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services by Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services , Amarillo, TX



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store