Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dale McKee, 85, went to be with his Lord on July 10, 2019.



Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, July 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating. A private burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors located at 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Dale was born on June 2, 1934 in Ft. Cobb, Oklahoma to Theodore "Ted" and Faye McKee. He was one of three boys.



During his Junior year of High School, Dale began his long career in the "grocery business" when he took a job at the local Safeway in Anadarko. Dale loved his work and the opportunities it provided him, and he continued to work for the company while he attended Oklahoma University.



It was during his time at OU that he met and fell in love with Joyce Abbott. The couple married on November 23, 1954. After a quick honeymoon to Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, the couple returned home where 23-year-old Dale was offered the manager position at Safeway in Lawton, Oklahoma.



Dale excelled during his time at Safeway managing stores in Lawton, Duncan and Norman, Oklahoma. Eventually, Dale reached the peak of his career with the company when he was named District Manager of the Greater Amarillo Area in 1972.



It was during his time in Amarillo that Dale decided to put down permanent roots in the Panhandle. In 1977, he founded a small convenience store named Pak-A-Sak. He opened his first location in Canyon, Texas. Over the years, each of his three sons came to work with their father. Dale's dreams of owning a successful family business have come true with the addition of the third generation of McKees now working for the company.



Family meant everything to Dale. His time with them was more important than gold. Weekly family dinners, yearly family vacations, grandkid sleepovers and Holiday celebrations were of upmost importance to him.



It was through the success of Pak-A-Sak's 41 years (and counting) of operation, that Dale was able to become the philanthropist that he had always hoped to be. Through the years, Dale, along with his late wife, made major contributions to the community. To name a few, they provided funding for the McKee Chapel at BSA Hospital, the Clements and Neal Chapels at the prison, the renovations at First Baptist Church in Amarillo, and the construction of the Amarillo Globe-News Center for Performing Arts. Dale believed strongly in education, and that belief led him to make contributions to local schools such as West Texas A&M University and various public schools in the Panhandle. Dale believed strongly in giving back, and he supported organizations such as Snack Pak 4 Kids and Amarillo Brown Bag Runs. His ultimate aim was serving God in every way possible.



Dale was actively involved with his church, First Baptist Church of Amarillo. He had a devotion to the Lord like no other. He taught Sunday School for many years. He also attended multiple Bible Studies outside of church, which brought him many new friends.



Dale is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joyce McKee, his parents, Faye and Ted McKee, two brothers and many friends and family members.







After the passing of Joyce in 2018, Dale was blessed to have found a special love to live the remainder of his days with. Dale married Donna Moore on January 26, 2019, surrounded by their large family and many friends.



Dale is survived by his three sons: Gary and wife Connie, Terry and wife Lisa, and Brian and wife Delinda all of Amarillo; wife Donna Moore McKee; nine grandchildren: Jennifer and John Cronk, Ryan McKee, Tanner and Sarah McKee, Tiffany and Barrett Sims, Megan and Britton White, Chelsy and Robert Ritter, Bryce and Kim Bezner, Chase McKee and Kiley McKee; twenty-two great grandchildren; two step children: Dana and Tommy Chiodo and David and Karen Moore.



The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Ware and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Dale. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Snack Pak 4 Kids: 2406 SW 3rd Avenue, Amarillo, Texas 79106, Gideons International: P.O. Box 2804, Amarillo, Texas 79105 or West Texas A&M McKee Forensic Scholarship Fund: P.O. Box 60754, Canyon, Texas 79016.



The family will receive friends from 4-6 P.M., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Sign the online guestbook at





Dale McKee, 85, went to be with his Lord on July 10, 2019.Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, July 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating. A private burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors located at 2800 Paramount Blvd.Dale was born on June 2, 1934 in Ft. Cobb, Oklahoma to Theodore "Ted" and Faye McKee. He was one of three boys.During his Junior year of High School, Dale began his long career in the "grocery business" when he took a job at the local Safeway in Anadarko. Dale loved his work and the opportunities it provided him, and he continued to work for the company while he attended Oklahoma University.It was during his time at OU that he met and fell in love with Joyce Abbott. The couple married on November 23, 1954. After a quick honeymoon to Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, the couple returned home where 23-year-old Dale was offered the manager position at Safeway in Lawton, Oklahoma.Dale excelled during his time at Safeway managing stores in Lawton, Duncan and Norman, Oklahoma. Eventually, Dale reached the peak of his career with the company when he was named District Manager of the Greater Amarillo Area in 1972.It was during his time in Amarillo that Dale decided to put down permanent roots in the Panhandle. In 1977, he founded a small convenience store named Pak-A-Sak. He opened his first location in Canyon, Texas. Over the years, each of his three sons came to work with their father. Dale's dreams of owning a successful family business have come true with the addition of the third generation of McKees now working for the company.Family meant everything to Dale. His time with them was more important than gold. Weekly family dinners, yearly family vacations, grandkid sleepovers and Holiday celebrations were of upmost importance to him.It was through the success of Pak-A-Sak's 41 years (and counting) of operation, that Dale was able to become the philanthropist that he had always hoped to be. Through the years, Dale, along with his late wife, made major contributions to the community. To name a few, they provided funding for the McKee Chapel at BSA Hospital, the Clements and Neal Chapels at the prison, the renovations at First Baptist Church in Amarillo, and the construction of the Amarillo Globe-News Center for Performing Arts. Dale believed strongly in education, and that belief led him to make contributions to local schools such as West Texas A&M University and various public schools in the Panhandle. Dale believed strongly in giving back, and he supported organizations such as Snack Pak 4 Kids and Amarillo Brown Bag Runs. His ultimate aim was serving God in every way possible.Dale was actively involved with his church, First Baptist Church of Amarillo. He had a devotion to the Lord like no other. He taught Sunday School for many years. He also attended multiple Bible Studies outside of church, which brought him many new friends.Dale is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joyce McKee, his parents, Faye and Ted McKee, two brothers and many friends and family members.After the passing of Joyce in 2018, Dale was blessed to have found a special love to live the remainder of his days with. Dale married Donna Moore on January 26, 2019, surrounded by their large family and many friends.Dale is survived by his three sons: Gary and wife Connie, Terry and wife Lisa, and Brian and wife Delinda all of Amarillo; wife Donna Moore McKee; nine grandchildren: Jennifer and John Cronk, Ryan McKee, Tanner and Sarah McKee, Tiffany and Barrett Sims, Megan and Britton White, Chelsy and Robert Ritter, Bryce and Kim Bezner, Chase McKee and Kiley McKee; twenty-two great grandchildren; two step children: Dana and Tommy Chiodo and David and Karen Moore.The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Ware and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Dale. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Snack Pak 4 Kids: 2406 SW 3rd Avenue, Amarillo, Texas 79106, Gideons International: P.O. Box 2804, Amarillo, Texas 79105 or West Texas A&M McKee Forensic Scholarship Fund: P.O. Box 60754, Canyon, Texas 79016.The family will receive friends from 4-6 P.M., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 13 to July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close