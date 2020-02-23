Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Stahlecker. View Sign Service Information BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS - CANYON 1702 5TH AVENUE Canyon , TX 79015 (806)-655-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Stahlecker died February 20, 2020 at age 57. Dale was born on January 21, 1963, in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Memorial services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, February 28, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Canyon.



Dale lived in Amarillo in a group home by ADVO (Advocating Quality Care for Persons with Disabilities) and attended the workshop provided by ADVO on South Washington St. in Amarillo.



Dale was preceded in death by a brother, Daryl, and his mother, Kay. He has many relatives living in Nebraska-an aunt, uncles and cousins. A follow up memorial service will be held for family in Nebraska in April.



Dale was a loving man who participated in Special Olympics in bowling, softball and other activities. He participated in state bowling meets in California and Texas. He loved people and they loved him.



Dale lived in several states where his father, Winston, taught. He easily made friends in Minnesota, South Dakota, California, Montana, and Texas where he attended special classes and workshops. His final home was in Amarillo and Canyon.



The family suggests memorials be made to the Kathryn Stahlecker Memorial Lady Buff's Scholarship Fund at WTAMU or to ADVO, 5241 S. Washington St., Amarillo, TX 79110.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020

