Dale Temple Hazlewood, 79, died on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Llano Cemetery with Dr. Mark Welshimer, senior pastor of Polk Street United Methodist Church officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Dale was born on March 20, 1940 in Amarillo to William Temple and Vernice Braboy Hazlewood. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in electrical engineering and worked for General Dynamics in Dallas, and Honeywell International in Seattle, traveling extensively in Asia and Australia.
He was a true Renaissance man with great curiosity, intellect, and wisdom. Even more, Dale was a true gentlemen - soft-spoken, generous, unfailingly kind. He was such a light-hearted and funny man, qualities many did not have an opportunity to see. This gentle soul will be loved and missed forever.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; two cousins, Tricia Hemelstrand and husband Neil of Amarillo and Elaine Cox and husband Don of Tulsa. He is also survived by many friends and others in the Braboy, Early and Ratliff families who loved him and welcomed him into their hearts....and he will be deeply missed by our cat, Gracie, a 7 pound busy, bundle of love.
In lieu of flowers you make a donation to the Ruth Early and John Hazlewood scholarship fund at the Amarillo College Foundation, PO Box 447, Amarillo, TX 79178; the Amarillo Children's Home, 3400 S. Bowie, Amarillo, TX 79109; or .
