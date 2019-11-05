Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Temple Hazlewood. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Graveside service 11:00 AM Llano Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Temple Hazlewood, 79, died on Friday, November 1, 2019.



Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Llano Cemetery with Dr. Mark Welshimer, senior pastor of Polk Street United Methodist Church officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Dale was born on March 20, 1940 in Amarillo to William Temple and Vernice Braboy Hazlewood. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in electrical engineering and worked for General Dynamics in Dallas, and Honeywell International in Seattle, traveling extensively in Asia and Australia.



He was a true Renaissance man with great curiosity, intellect, and wisdom. Even more, Dale was a true gentlemen - soft-spoken, generous, unfailingly kind. He was such a light-hearted and funny man, qualities many did not have an opportunity to see. This gentle soul will be loved and missed forever.



Dale is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; two cousins, Tricia Hemelstrand and husband Neil of Amarillo and Elaine Cox and husband Don of Tulsa. He is also survived by many friends and others in the Braboy, Early and Ratliff families who loved him and welcomed him into their hearts....and he will be deeply missed by our cat, Gracie, a 7 pound busy, bundle of love.



In lieu of flowers you make a donation to the Ruth Early and John Hazlewood scholarship fund at the Amarillo College Foundation, PO Box 447, Amarillo, TX 79178; the Amarillo Children's Home, 3400 S. Bowie, Amarillo, TX 79109; or .



Sign the online guestbook at





Dale Temple Hazlewood, 79, died on Friday, November 1, 2019.Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Llano Cemetery with Dr. Mark Welshimer, senior pastor of Polk Street United Methodist Church officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.Dale was born on March 20, 1940 in Amarillo to William Temple and Vernice Braboy Hazlewood. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in electrical engineering and worked for General Dynamics in Dallas, and Honeywell International in Seattle, traveling extensively in Asia and Australia.He was a true Renaissance man with great curiosity, intellect, and wisdom. Even more, Dale was a true gentlemen - soft-spoken, generous, unfailingly kind. He was such a light-hearted and funny man, qualities many did not have an opportunity to see. This gentle soul will be loved and missed forever.Dale is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; two cousins, Tricia Hemelstrand and husband Neil of Amarillo and Elaine Cox and husband Don of Tulsa. He is also survived by many friends and others in the Braboy, Early and Ratliff families who loved him and welcomed him into their hearts....and he will be deeply missed by our cat, Gracie, a 7 pound busy, bundle of love.In lieu of flowers you make a donation to the Ruth Early and John Hazlewood scholarship fund at the Amarillo College Foundation, PO Box 447, Amarillo, TX 79178; the Amarillo Children's Home, 3400 S. Bowie, Amarillo, TX 79109; or .Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations