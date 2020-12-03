1/
Dale Wills
1925 - 2020
Dale Wills, 94, of Amarillo died November 28, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Friday December 4, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the La Grone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday December 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the La Grone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. The Service will be broadcast live from the La Grone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
