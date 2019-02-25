Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dallas L. Boggs. View Sign

Dallas L. Boggs, 70, of Granbury passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. Visitation: 3:00 - 5:00 P.M. Sunday, February 24, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home. Service: 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 25, 2019, StoneWater Church, Granbury. A private burial will be held.



Dallas is survived by her sister: Jan (David) Thompson , Canyon, TX, nephew: Cody Quillin (Kara) , Santa Ana, TX, great-niece: Lexie Quillin, Campwood, TX, brother-in-law: C.L. Boggs (Ann), Granbury, TX, aunt: Ginger Curtis of Montana, stepdaughters: Wanda Bass (Mike), Carol Jean Tyson (Nick) and Debra Thomason, eight step grandchildren, six step great-grandchildren and numerous cousins and many, many friends.



Dallas is preceded in death by her husband Gerald her baby Patrick, a set of twins, her son Tyler Donelson and her parents.



Dallas was born in Amarillo, Texas to Verne and Shirley Foreman on November 10, 1948. She graduated from Stratford High School in 1967. She married Gerald Boggs on February 14, 1990 and moved to Granbury. She loved THE LORD and was a great witness, teacher and mentor. The Boggs were members of StoneWater Church.



One can only imagine that big smile on her face as she met Jesus at the Gates of Heaven. She is now with her kids, Gerald and her mom and dad. She touched so many lives and was loved by so many. You have never met someone with so much Faith. Those of us that are left behind will miss her infectious smile and laugh. We will continue to laugh at all of the "Dallasisms". We were all the lucky ones to have known her and had her influence. However she touched your life, do not forget it, it will have something to do with where you want to end up in the end and that will be right where she is today.... HEAVEN. It is not Goodbye but see you later.



The family wishes to say a special thanks to Mike and Ann Whitecotton, Tara Minnick and Ann Boggs for the care shown to Dallas. Dallas had a special bond with Jessica Holanda Porto de Carvalho. She and Mike and Ann were like her adopted kids.

