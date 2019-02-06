Dan Fillingim, 67, of Elk City, Oklahoma formerly of Briscoe, Texas was born on August 4, 1951 in San Antonio, Texas. He is the son of Willis and Laverna (Evans) Fillingim. He went to walk with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Trinity Fellowship in Sayre, Oklahoma. Daryle Perry will officiate. Interment will be at Gageby Cemetery in Briscoe, Texas. Services have been entrusted to the care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma. Memorials can be made to the Methodist Children's Home in San Antonio, Texas in care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, Oklahoma 73648. Online condolences can be sent to the family by using the online guest book at www.martin-duggerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019