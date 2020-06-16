Dan G. Michael
1931 - 2020
Dan G. Michael was born on September 10, 1931, to Argyle and Eunice Michaels, the second of four children. Born in Knox City, Texas, he was raised in Rochester. He was Salutatorian of the Class of 1947. He attended Arlington State College, and then transferred to Texas Technological College, now Texas Tech University. He graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Geology.

He began his career working for Core Laboratories, Inc. in Midland, Texas. He then married Geneva Covalt on June 15, 1957, in Pampa. They were married 61 years. They bought The Spudnut Shop in October of 1962 and he became known as "Dan, Dan the Spudnut Man" to many people. They sold the shop on July 1, 1977. Dan went to work for the Texas Railroad Commission for four years. He was Certified by American Institute of Professional Geologists and American Association of Petroleum Geologists.

In August of 1981, he began his career as an Independent Consulting Geologist where he enjoyed his fulfilling profession for over 30 years. He was highly respected among his clients and fellow peers for his expertise in Geology. He is grateful for the business relationships and friends he made.

He was a member of Everyman's Bible Class and First Baptist Church since the late 1960's.

He enjoyed playing golf and even won the Pampa Country Club Partnership Champions tournament in 1967.

The family wishes to express deepest gratitude to Pampa Nursing Center and BSA Hospice of the Southwest for their loving care.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Michaels; granddaughter, Casey Shakespeare; and a great grandson, Noah Shakespeare.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Leslie M. Schafer and husband Glenn of Pampa, Susan M. Shakespeare and husband Hoy of Lubbock, and Lisa M. Acker and husband Greg of Pampa; brother, John Michaels and wife Bobbie of Longview; sister, Jane Short of Rochester; six grandchildren, Anna Richardson and husband Tanner and Lauren Newman and husband Clayton all of Lubbock, Garnett Schafer and wife Audrey of Canyon, Dr. Andrew M. Shakespeare and wife Liesl of Lubbock, Haley Kuhn and husband Dustin and Hilary Acker all of Pampa; and 11 great grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to Pampa Senior Citizens Center, 500 W. Francis, Pampa, TX 79065, BSA Hospice of Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Ave., Suite 100, Amarillo, TX 79106, or First Baptist Church, 203 N. West St., Pampa, TX 79065.

Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
