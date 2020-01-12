Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dan Hall. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral Directors - Clarendon 212 South Sully Street P.O. Drawer 1090 Clarendon , TX 79226 (806)-874-3515 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Dan Hall, a loving son, brother, father and grandfather, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 10, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. Dan was born in Clarendon TX on April 15, 1960, and lived there until he moved into the Memphis Convalescent Home in Memphis TX in October of 2017.



Well-known for serving others and serving his Lord through singing, Dan was preceded in death by his father, Doyle Clayton Hall. He leaves behind his wife, Michelle Hall; four daughters, one son, and one-step daughter: Candice Hall of Amarillo TX; Brittney Barnes of Dolgeville, NY; MaRae Hall of Panhandle TX; MimRosz Hall of Newkirk OK; Thad Hall of Denton TX; and MiKayla Shadle Milburn of Dallas TX. Dan is survived by his mother, Carol Hall of Clarendon, and two sisters: Sue Jones of Wichita KS and Janie Taylor of Fort Worth TX. Dan was also the proud grandfather of three grandchildren: Harleigh, Kighlah, and Daniel and three step-grandchildren: Julian, Liv and Jace all of Dolgeville NY. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Dan "never met a stranger". He loved people and enjoyed joking around. Dan farmed for many years with his dad. If he wasn't on the tractor, he was usually at Floyd's Automotive, swopping stories. Dan always looked for opportunities to do kind deeds for others. He loved the senior saints at Calvary Baptist Church in Clarendon. In fact, some of them are not too happy with him leaving this earth before them. They planned for him to sing at their funerals.



The funeral service for Dan will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Clarendon TX, on Monday, January 13, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 12, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Robertson Funeral Directors in Clarendon TX. Dan's interment will be at Citizen's Cemetery immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to Calvary Baptist Church, Clarendon TX.





