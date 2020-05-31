Dana Rae Brittain
1984 - 2020
Dana Rae Brittain passed at home on May 26, 2020.

Dana was born April 19, 1984 to Harold Stevens & Myrt Smith. Dana enjoyed a very successful nursing career.

After a 4 year relationship with Corey Brittain, they were married November 18, 2019. Her 2 sons Keagan & Xander were her world.

Dana was preceded in death by her mother Mary Currier Stevens, her father Harold Stevens, and a nephew, Hunter Gage Bendinskas.

She is survived by her husband Corey Brittain, her sons Keagan Randall and Xander Akin, her sister Dedra Bendinskas & husband Kevin, brother John Tunstall & wife Autumn, sister Paula Wagner & husband Jeff, sister Jennifer Ellison and husband Craig, sister Nicki Walker, 14 nieces & nephews, and 9 great nieces & nephews.

Services will be @ 1100 am, Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Botanical Gardens.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
