1/1
Daniel Marshall "Danny" Leard
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny was born July 2, 1950 to Anon and Dorothy Leard. He was a graduate of Tascosa High School and owner of P&M Machine Shop for more than 20 years. Danny was a fan of racing, autos and tinkering in his shop. Danny had a sense of humor that was unsurpassed and will be greatly missed. Danny passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends at 2:36am on June 23rd. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anon and Dorothy Leard and the Nicholson babies. He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 48 years, sons, Brent and Chris Leard, daughters Stephanie Nicholson and husband Brad, Kimberly Loyall and husband James all of Amarillo. Sisters Nona Hutcherson of Mansfield, TX and Leighann Powell and husband Mike of Amarillo. Grandchildren Tanner Loyall and wife Veronica, Brittany Loyall, Nicholas Stokes, Kayli Loyall and great-granddaughter Carter Grissom. As well as his nieces and nephews, Amari, Jason, Alecia, and Jeff. Celebration of Life will be held July 11th, 2020 at Summit Baptist Church 2800 N.W. 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 at 2 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Summit Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Cemetery
6969 East Interstate 40
Amarillo, TX 79118
8063743709
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved