Danny was born July 2, 1950 to Anon and Dorothy Leard. He was a graduate of Tascosa High School and owner of P&M Machine Shop for more than 20 years. Danny was a fan of racing, autos and tinkering in his shop. Danny had a sense of humor that was unsurpassed and will be greatly missed. Danny passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends at 2:36am on June 23rd. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anon and Dorothy Leard and the Nicholson babies. He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 48 years, sons, Brent and Chris Leard, daughters Stephanie Nicholson and husband Brad, Kimberly Loyall and husband James all of Amarillo. Sisters Nona Hutcherson of Mansfield, TX and Leighann Powell and husband Mike of Amarillo. Grandchildren Tanner Loyall and wife Veronica, Brittany Loyall, Nicholas Stokes, Kayli Loyall and great-granddaughter Carter Grissom. As well as his nieces and nephews, Amari, Jason, Alecia, and Jeff. Celebration of Life will be held July 11th, 2020 at Summit Baptist Church 2800 N.W. 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 at 2 p.m.