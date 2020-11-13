Daniel (Dan) Sackett, 82, was born in Pampa, TX to James and Lucy Sackett on February 7, 1938. He passed away on November 10, 2020.
Services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Curtis Shackelford officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
He graduated from Pampa High School and held various careers before joining the Navy. He served from 1958-1962 on a Reefer and on a Fleet carrier. Upon returning home he made his way to Amarillo, Texas and went to work as a comptroller for Budweiser. In 1975, he franchised five Baskin Robbins stores. Later, Dan went back to school and became an Insurance agent for Mutual of Omaha and pursued his realtor license and went to work for Jane Elliott ERA.
He married Audrey Goodwin in Albuquerque on July 1, 1959 until her passing on June 15, 2000.
He married Bonnie Faust on September 30, 2000 until her passing on October 5, 2019.
Dan battled with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and acute kidney failure. Despite all of this he maintained his Christian faith. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren at Six Flags, boating, fishing, and riding motorcycles. One of his favorite past times was watching the grandkids play sports or attending programs at schools. Dan lived by one motto: Work hard and play as hard as you work.
Preceded in death by parents James and Lucy Sackett and eight siblings. Also survived by one brother Paul Sackett and wife Martha of Lewisville, and one sister Dana Sue Bishop of Victoria, and several nieces and nephews.
Also preceded in death by wife, Audrey Sackett. Survived by their three children; son Danny Sackett and wife Cinda of Amarillo; two daughters, Tammie Sackett and Steve Striley of Amarillo, and Lucy Holmes of Amarillo. Survived by eight grandchildren, Julie Gonzales and husband Aaron, Heather Young and husband J.R., Dylan Holmes and wife Tessa, Moria Register and husband Chris, Dawn Taylor and husband Chris, Thomas Nokes and wife Ereka, Nick Sackett and wife Lauryn, Janetta Sackett, and eleven great-grandchildren with one on the way, and one great-great grandchild.
Also preceded in death by wife Bonnie Sackett and sons Clay Payte and Leslie Caldwell. Survived by son Ricky Caldwell, and daughter Vickie Roberts and husband Edward; and two daughters-inlaw Kelly Payte and Sandee Caldwell. Survived by grandchildren Justin Payte, Cody Payte, and Jordan Payte.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial be made to Wounded Warriors
Project at: woundedwarriors.org
or 1-855-448-3997. Visitation will be at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6:00 -8:00 PM. Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
.