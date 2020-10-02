1/1
Rev. Danny E. Paddack
1947 - 2020
Rev. Danny Earl Paddack, 73, of Amarillo passed away Tuesday, September 29 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born in Denton County Texas on July 1, 1947, Danny was the second of five children to John Wendell and Edna Earl McCullar Paddack. An avid and excellent mechanic, Danny began work on cars by age 11 in his father's garage and used his knowledge to start a career in automotive work shortly after high school. In 1966 he married Sharron Bates Paddack and had three children, Danny II, Scarlett and Wendy and later years adopted a son William. In 1979 Danny felt a call to ministry and left his work with machinery to become a United Methodist pastor in Oklahoma, where he stayed in ministry work in until his health forced him to retire in 1992, whereby he moved to the Texas Panhandle. Danny was especially known for his hard work, acts of kindness and his brilliant work with his hands. Not only was Danny an award-winning auto mechanic, he was able to fix or build most any kind of machine or work with most any kind of woodworking. Despite health challenges, he worked with his hands on projects for others up until the last few weeks of his life.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna Paddack, his older brother Wendell Paddack and his wife of 47 years Sharron Paddack who died in 2013. In July 2014 Danny was blessed to meet and marry Shanna Mobley Paddack, living these last 6 years together in Amarillo Texas. Danny is survived by his wife Shanna, his sister Ann Long, and two brothers Robert Paddack and Mike Paddack. He is also survived by his children Rev. Dan Paddack II (Ana), Scarlett (Rick) Stalcup, Wendy (Brian) Mills and William Paddack, Kelly Goodner and Amy (Justin) Earles, as well as 20 grand-children and 3 great-grandchildren.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
