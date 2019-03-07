Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Wallace. View Sign

Danny Wallace, 67, of Amarillo passed away peacefully serving the lord on Sunday morning, March 3, 2019. Viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Cox Funeral Home; 4180 Canyon Drive. Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at City Church Outreach; 205 South Polk. Danny was born May 23, 1951 in Cuba, New Mexico to Luther and Gertrude Wallace. He graduated from Roswell High School. Danny spent the recent part of his life dedicated to caring for his daughter and serving the Lord. He was a 14 year member of City Church and spent over 10 of those years feeding "all the kids" there. Danny lived life to the fullest and could light up a room with his smile. He will be remembered as a loving father, the proudest Papa and a steady follower of the Lord. Danny was preceded in death by his father and a daughter, Erica Hayes. He is survived by his mother, Gertrude Wallace of Anthony; daughter, Faith Robertson of Borger; granddaughter, Kynlee Marie Paige of Borger, grandson, Ayden Hayes of Dimmit, 5 brothers, 1 sister, lots of family and friends who loved him dearly. Please sign Danny's online guestbook at





Danny Wallace, 67, of Amarillo passed away peacefully serving the lord on Sunday morning, March 3, 2019. Viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Cox Funeral Home; 4180 Canyon Drive. Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at City Church Outreach; 205 South Polk. Danny was born May 23, 1951 in Cuba, New Mexico to Luther and Gertrude Wallace. He graduated from Roswell High School. Danny spent the recent part of his life dedicated to caring for his daughter and serving the Lord. He was a 14 year member of City Church and spent over 10 of those years feeding "all the kids" there. Danny lived life to the fullest and could light up a room with his smile. He will be remembered as a loving father, the proudest Papa and a steady follower of the Lord. Danny was preceded in death by his father and a daughter, Erica Hayes. He is survived by his mother, Gertrude Wallace of Anthony; daughter, Faith Robertson of Borger; granddaughter, Kynlee Marie Paige of Borger, grandson, Ayden Hayes of Dimmit, 5 brothers, 1 sister, lots of family and friends who loved him dearly. Please sign Danny's online guestbook at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com Funeral Home Cox Funeral Home

4180 Canyon Dr

Amarillo , TX 79109

(806) 354-2585 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close