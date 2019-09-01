DaOnne M. Fasick Ehlers Early, 92, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Polk Street United Methodist Church Chapel. Burial will be in Brush Cemetery in Brush, CO. Viewing will be from Noon-5:00 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
DaOnne was born March 11, 1927, in Loveland, CO to Howard and Loreta Fasick.
Survivors include her son, Ken Ehlers; daughter, Maudie Green; brother, H. Cecil Fasick; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019