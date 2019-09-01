DaOnne M. Fasik Ehlers Early (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Polk Street United Methodist Church Chapel
Obituary
DaOnne M. Fasick Ehlers Early, 92, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Polk Street United Methodist Church Chapel. Burial will be in Brush Cemetery in Brush, CO. Viewing will be from Noon-5:00 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

DaOnne was born March 11, 1927, in Loveland, CO to Howard and Loreta Fasick.

Survivors include her son, Ken Ehlers; daughter, Maudie Green; brother, H. Cecil Fasick; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

See full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
