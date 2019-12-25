Darla Renee Wait Russell (1971 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darla Renee Wait Russell.
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Darla Renee Wait Russell, 48, of Lubbock formerly of Amarillo passed away December 21, 2019

Services will be Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Darla was born March 21, 1971 in Boise City, OK to Ernest and Trish Hall Wait.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin; son, Conner Russell ; daughter, Carli Russell; father, Ernest Wait; mother, Trish Wilson; sister, Debbie Mask; brothers, Derrick and Denny Wait; in-laws, Kenneth and Myrna Russell; sister-in-law, Karen Russell; and extended family.

View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.