Darla Renee Wait Russell, 48, of Lubbock formerly of Amarillo passed away December 21, 2019
Services will be Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Darla was born March 21, 1971 in Boise City, OK to Ernest and Trish Hall Wait.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin; son, Conner Russell ; daughter, Carli Russell; father, Ernest Wait; mother, Trish Wilson; sister, Debbie Mask; brothers, Derrick and Denny Wait; in-laws, Kenneth and Myrna Russell; sister-in-law, Karen Russell; and extended family.
View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019