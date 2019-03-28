Darral Watson (1941 - 2019)
Darral Watson, 78, of Wayside passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Wayside Cemetery with Byron Williamson and Archie Echols, officiating.

BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS - CANYON
1702 5TH AVENUE
Canyon, TX 79015
(806) 655-2111
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
