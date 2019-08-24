Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell "DC Boss" Collins. View Sign Service Information Golden Gate Mortuary 1416 N. Hughes Amarillo , TX 79105 Send Flowers Obituary

Darrell Dewayne Collins was born on 02/18/1974 in Amarillo, Texas to William Collins and Yvonne McEntire. Darrell Dewayne Collins married Coretta Renee Collins, in January 10, 2017. D.C. Boss Collins began working for Caviness Beef Packer. D.C. he loved to laugh, had an infectious smile that would light up any room he would enter. He loved to sit and crack jokes. He had a heart of PURE GOLD, he was a man of men and a man of his word. Anything he said or believed he stood on. He loved his wife, children, family, and friends. D.C. left a legacy that would leave and impression on the city of Amarillo for all our days to come. He was loved by all he would not want us to Cry he would want us to all gather cook, eat, and be merry. Viewing will be held Sunday, August 25th at Golden Gate Mortuary, 1416 N. Hughes from 5PM-7PM and Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 26th at 11AM at Greater Love Temple Church, 811 S. Tennessee, Amarillo, TX, Bishop Jackie Riles. Burial Llano Cemetery. Visit





