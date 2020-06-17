Darrell LaRue
1931 - 2020
Darrell LaRue, 88, of Amarillo, TX passed away on June 15, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, with Pastor Curtis Cadenhead officiating. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Darrell was born in Amarillo, TX on December 27, 1931, to Golda and Leo LaRue.

Darrell married Lynell Ridge in Honolulu, HI on July 3, 1952. He worked for Diamond Shamrock for 32 years as a Superintendent of Pipelines and Production. Darrell lived in Honolulu, HI, Albuquerque, NM, Clinton, AR, Dumas, TX, and Amarillo, TX.

Darrell proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

Darrell was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Golda LaRue; and son, Steven.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-nine years, Lynell LaRue; son, David LaRue and wife Carolyn, of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, Shane LaRue, of Amarillo, TX, Jason LaRue and wife Bethanie of Keys, OK, Logan Bartlett and husband Wes of Claude, TX, Chantal LaRue, of Austin, TX, and Jean LaRue of Maui, HI; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to No Boundaries International, 904 N. Grand, Amarillo, TX 79107.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
