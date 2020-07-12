Daunne Evelyn Zumbrun, 72, died June 21, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



She was born August 24, 1947 in Fort Worth, Texas to Vivian Charles and Toonie Ruth (Haynie) Netherton.



Daunne was a lovely, rare flower...not all understood her, but none ever forgot her. To her husband, she was an angel. To her family, she was an endless wonder. To her friends, she was a keeper. To her grandchildren, she was just "Granzy." Intelligent, witty and charismatic, she easily made friends anywhere she went.



Daunne spent her life tending to and giving to others. She was a social worker, a children's librarian and a teacher. She was an amateur astronomer, a member of the Amarillo Astronomy Club, an artist and a storyteller. No limits applied to her, as she always craved excitement, adventure and something new. She lived the lifetimes of many. Some would say the, "nine lives of a cat." And though she's now ascended, Daunne will have much to tell us when we see her again.



She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Danny Allen Zumbrun; mother, Toonie Netherton; father, Vivian Charles Netherton; sister, Nolana Dee Paslay; and poodle, Snickers.



Daunne is survived by her daughter, Tamara Dee Hall; granddaughters, Karissa, Deanna, Breanna, Alexcia, Emily and Hope; grandsons, Hunter, Jake and Alexander; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Collette Netherton; son-in-law, Shannon; sisters-in-law, Janna and Jeanne; nephews, Scott and Sam; niece, Cyndi; best friends, Jackie and Verl; godchildren, Kyle and Kimberly; a scottish terrier, Dr. Pepper; and an ivy plant named "Bob".



In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for any memorial contributions in Daunne's memory may be made to the Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian, 9151 I-40, Amarillo, Texas 79118.



Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services-North, tsfs.co



