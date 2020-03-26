Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Claud VanVickle. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

David Claud VanVickle, 84, of Amarillo died March 23, 2020.



Memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



David was born August 14, 1935 in Chanute, KS to Fred and Fern VanVickle. He was a very devout Catholic, a great neighbor, woodworker, welder, father and grandfather. David married the love of his life, Roberta Heller in Chanute, KS on November 19, 1955 and together, they had 4 children. He and Roberta were married just short of 35 years before he lost her to illness. David never remarried.



He was an active member for many years of The Knights of Columbus. David worked and retired from Natural Gas Pipeline for over 43 years as a Welder followed by District Welder. He was a team member of the restoration crew of The Madam Queen, Santa Fe 5000 Steam Locomotive.



David is survived by his children, Robert VanVickle (Peggy) of Temple, TX, Andrew VanVickle (Michelle) of Amarillo, TX, Lisa Alexander (Julie) of Amarillo, TX and Tina Hadley (Mike) of Amarillo, TX; sister, Ann Carter of Chanute, KS; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces and a nephew of Chanute, KS.



Rest in peace Dad, we know you are reunited with your love- Mom!



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the .



Online condolences may be shared at





