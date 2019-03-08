David Coleman Howell 80, of Amarillo passed away March 6, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel of Memories with Stuart Smith officiating. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. For a detailed obituary please see www.memorialparkamarillo.com
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
6969 East Interstate 40
Amarillo, TX 79118
(806) 374-3709
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019