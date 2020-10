Or Copy this URL to Share

David Dean Burfield, 52, of Amarillo died October 23, 2020. Funeral services will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Mendez and Mullins Family Funeral Home Chapel with Dennis Latham officiating, burial to follow at Rest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery Viewing will be on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home MENDEZ & MULLINS FAMILY FUNERA , Hereford, Texas



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store