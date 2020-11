Or Copy this URL to Share

David Eugene Hutchinson, of Sayre died November 21, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Fellowship. Burial will be at White Rose Cemetery. Afford Affordable Cremation Service – West.



