Or Copy this URL to Share

David G. Loza, 81, of Amarillo died October 18, 2020. Rosary will be said today at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Angel Funeral Home, 2209 S. Arthur St. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe, 1210 SE 11th. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements by Angel Funeral Home , Amarillo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store