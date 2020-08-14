Mack Field was born at home on October 23, 1927 in the rural community of Gordon, Lynn County, Texas, the son of Tim and Dessie Field. He was married in Dalhart, Texas to Janice Whittier Field for 70 years. Mack was the fourth of eleven children: eight brothers and two sisters. He grew up and went to school in Southland, Texas, and after high school graduation, moved to Dalhart, Texas in 1945. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in April 1946 and served a tour of duty in Japan until October 1947. After discharge from the service, he began farming and ranching. In 1959 he became employed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he enjoyed learning about the land and checking crops throughout Dallam County until he retired in 1980. He was delighted to build his own farm outside of Dalhart from a small quarter section and improved the land throughout his life. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Dalhart since 1954.



Mack loved his family very much. He is survived by his wife, Janice, and two sons and their spouses, David and Carolyn Field of Fredericksburg, Texas and Stephen and Gail Field of Blanco, Texas. Survivors include David's daughters: Gloria and Karl Yoder, Tonia and Trae Hudson, and Callie Field; and Stephen's daughters: Jennifer Feger and husband Curtis, Krista Albrecht, and Stephanie Jennings and husband Bo; and six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by one brother, Roy Field, one sister, Mary Lou Ritchey, one sister and her spouse, Jack and Bonnie Sue Dooley, and two sisters-in-law, Jo (Mrs. James) Field, and Carol (Mrs. Connie) Field. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers: Louis, Albert, James, Robert, Connie, Tim Jr., and Foy Field.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Dalhart, Texas.



