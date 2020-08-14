1/1
David Mack Field
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mack Field was born at home on October 23, 1927 in the rural community of Gordon, Lynn County, Texas, the son of Tim and Dessie Field. He was married in Dalhart, Texas to Janice Whittier Field for 70 years. Mack was the fourth of eleven children: eight brothers and two sisters. He grew up and went to school in Southland, Texas, and after high school graduation, moved to Dalhart, Texas in 1945. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in April 1946 and served a tour of duty in Japan until October 1947. After discharge from the service, he began farming and ranching. In 1959 he became employed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he enjoyed learning about the land and checking crops throughout Dallam County until he retired in 1980. He was delighted to build his own farm outside of Dalhart from a small quarter section and improved the land throughout his life. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Dalhart since 1954.

Mack loved his family very much. He is survived by his wife, Janice, and two sons and their spouses, David and Carolyn Field of Fredericksburg, Texas and Stephen and Gail Field of Blanco, Texas. Survivors include David's daughters: Gloria and Karl Yoder, Tonia and Trae Hudson, and Callie Field; and Stephen's daughters: Jennifer Feger and husband Curtis, Krista Albrecht, and Stephanie Jennings and husband Bo; and six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by one brother, Roy Field, one sister, Mary Lou Ritchey, one sister and her spouse, Jack and Bonnie Sue Dooley, and two sisters-in-law, Jo (Mrs. James) Field, and Carol (Mrs. Connie) Field. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers: Louis, Albert, James, Robert, Connie, Tim Jr., and Foy Field.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Dalhart, Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Horizon Funeral Home - Dalhart
701 Elm Ave.
Dalhart, TX 79022
806-244-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved