Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Morris Phillips. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, August 11, 2019, David Phillips passed away, at his home in Franklin, TN. His Memorial Service was held August 19, 2019 at St Philip Catholic Church in Franklin,TN.



David was born in San Angelo, TX. He received his bachelor's degree in Business from Tarleton State University in 1987 and his associate's degree in Science from Amarillo College in 1993. On January 30, 2006, he married Cathy Lawas and together they raised one daughter, Ross Margaret. David lived in Amarillo, TX most of his adult life and after working a dedicated 30 years with Asarco, he received full retirement in January, 2019 and moved to the Nashville, TN area with his family.



David had a passion for stargazing, reading military history and novels and watching sci-fi movies. He was also an avid reader of science and astronomy and loved 80s rock and roll and Christian music. He was known for his uncanny memory and a funny knack for remembering details. He was a man of God and walks humbly with our Lord. David read his bible every day, seldom missed Sunday service, gave tithes and helped the poor as much as he could. He was honest and a very faithful husband, the best father to his daughter, a good son to his parents, a wonderful and reliable brother to his siblings, and always kept in touch.



David is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Cathy Lawas Phillips and their beautiful daughter, Ross Margaret Phillips of Franklin, TN. Also survived by his father, Jimmy Phillips; brother, Marcus Phillips and sister and brother in law, Leron and Rick Redus. David was loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Downs Phillips.



Our hearts are broken with this loss, we will miss you forever David.



Luke 11: 2-4



Psalm 73:26





On Sunday, August 11, 2019, David Phillips passed away, at his home in Franklin, TN. His Memorial Service was held August 19, 2019 at St Philip Catholic Church in Franklin,TN.David was born in San Angelo, TX. He received his bachelor's degree in Business from Tarleton State University in 1987 and his associate's degree in Science from Amarillo College in 1993. On January 30, 2006, he married Cathy Lawas and together they raised one daughter, Ross Margaret. David lived in Amarillo, TX most of his adult life and after working a dedicated 30 years with Asarco, he received full retirement in January, 2019 and moved to the Nashville, TN area with his family.David had a passion for stargazing, reading military history and novels and watching sci-fi movies. He was also an avid reader of science and astronomy and loved 80s rock and roll and Christian music. He was known for his uncanny memory and a funny knack for remembering details. He was a man of God and walks humbly with our Lord. David read his bible every day, seldom missed Sunday service, gave tithes and helped the poor as much as he could. He was honest and a very faithful husband, the best father to his daughter, a good son to his parents, a wonderful and reliable brother to his siblings, and always kept in touch.David is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Cathy Lawas Phillips and their beautiful daughter, Ross Margaret Phillips of Franklin, TN. Also survived by his father, Jimmy Phillips; brother, Marcus Phillips and sister and brother in law, Leron and Rick Redus. David was loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Downs Phillips.Our hearts are broken with this loss, we will miss you forever David.Luke 11: 2-4Psalm 73:26 Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close