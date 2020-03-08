Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Richard Kaczmarczyk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Richard Kaczmarczyk went to be with his beloved Lena on March 2, 2020.



Dave was born on August 7, 1940 to Stanley and Jeannie Kaczmarczyk in Bristol, CT the second of five children. Dave served in the United States Air Force from 1958-1962 and met his wife Lena and son Darryl while serving at the Amarillo Air Force Base. Dave and Lena were married in Clovis, NM in November of 1962, and remained happily so until her passing in 2014. After receiving an honorable discharge, Dave was a member of the Amarillo Fire Department from 1962-1994, advancing to the rank of Driver. He was a proud small business owner of Kaczmarczyk Painting, having assisted in the maintenance and improvement of several of the now-historic homes in Amarillo. Dave committed years of service to the Boy Scouts of America and Kwahadi Dancers, as well as was actively involved with the Amarillo Soap Box Derby. He was an avid fan of the Kingston Trio and coin collecting, as well as a devoted Boston Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys fan.



Dave was preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by his sisters Carol, Paula, and Janet, and his brother Paul. He is also survived by his son Darryl Kaczmarcyzk and wife Suze, his grandson Andrew Kaczmarczyk, granddaughter Stefania Sharp and husband Cody, granddaughter Amanda DeJournett and husband Shawn, and great-granddaughter Lillian DeJournett.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020

