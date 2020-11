David Robert Bierbaum, 77, of Dalhart, Texas died November 10, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27th from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Horizon Funeral Home in Dalhart, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 28th at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dalhart, Texas. Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. , www.hassfuneralhome.com