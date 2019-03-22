David Storrs, 64, of Amarillo died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, after a long illness battle.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Storrs.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will follow at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
David was born May 25, 1954, in Amarillo. He was a truck driver. David married Margaret Vavoudis on June 2, 1999 in Las Vegas, NV.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brothers, Ray Storrs and Pat Roberts.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Storrs, of Amarillo; a daughter, Megan Lyn Grubb and husband Steaven, of Wink, TX; three grandchildren, Madison Grace Bilbrey, Trenton Zane Bilbrey, and Nathan Oliver Grubb; a half sister, Nancy Howe and husband Loren, of Amarillo; two half brothers, Rick Roberts and Eddie Roberts, both of Amarillo; and a half sister, Susie Roberts, of Amarillo.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwell brothers.com.
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019