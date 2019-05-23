David "Goose" Strozewski of Amarillo died Sat. may 18 in Amarillo. Services will be held 10 a.m Friday May 24 at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel 2800 S. Osage.
David was born May 24, 1963 to Richard and Peggy Strozewski. He was a loud, proud, stand up man who just told it how it was. David was also a loving man who would go to great lengths to help anyone. He would take the weight of the world if it meant easing the stress of someone else. He was a free-spirited person that met no stranger, always caring, supporting and giving. David once gave a single mom who was struggling $500 so she could give her children a good Christmas. He was all about his motorcycles and the open road, he was fearless and just wanted to ride. December 10, 1988 David married the love of his life Sherri. His family meant more to him than anything in this world.
David is survived by His wife Sherri, 2 daughters Michele and Michaela Strozewski, son Michael Strozewski. Grandsons Kamryn and Josiah David Strozewski, granddaughter and Sophia Rose Strozewski, and a Grandson on the way.
David is preceded in death by his parents, and Loving son baby DJ Strozewski.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 23 to May 24, 2019