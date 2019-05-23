Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David "Goose" Strozewski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David "Goose" Strozewski of Amarillo died Sat. may 18 in Amarillo. Services will be held 10 a.m Friday May 24 at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel 2800 S. Osage.



David was born May 24, 1963 to Richard and Peggy Strozewski. He was a loud, proud, stand up man who just told it how it was. David was also a loving man who would go to great lengths to help anyone. He would take the weight of the world if it meant easing the stress of someone else. He was a free-spirited person that met no stranger, always caring, supporting and giving. David once gave a single mom who was struggling $500 so she could give her children a good Christmas. He was all about his motorcycles and the open road, he was fearless and just wanted to ride. December 10, 1988 David married the love of his life Sherri. His family meant more to him than anything in this world.



David is survived by His wife Sherri, 2 daughters Michele and Michaela Strozewski, son Michael Strozewski. Grandsons Kamryn and Josiah David Strozewski, granddaughter and Sophia Rose Strozewski, and a Grandson on the way.



David is preceded in death by his parents, and Loving son baby DJ Strozewski.





David "Goose" Strozewski of Amarillo died Sat. may 18 in Amarillo. Services will be held 10 a.m Friday May 24 at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel 2800 S. Osage.David was born May 24, 1963 to Richard and Peggy Strozewski. He was a loud, proud, stand up man who just told it how it was. David was also a loving man who would go to great lengths to help anyone. He would take the weight of the world if it meant easing the stress of someone else. He was a free-spirited person that met no stranger, always caring, supporting and giving. David once gave a single mom who was struggling $500 so she could give her children a good Christmas. He was all about his motorcycles and the open road, he was fearless and just wanted to ride. December 10, 1988 David married the love of his life Sherri. His family meant more to him than anything in this world.David is survived by His wife Sherri, 2 daughters Michele and Michaela Strozewski, son Michael Strozewski. Grandsons Kamryn and Josiah David Strozewski, granddaughter and Sophia Rose Strozewski, and a Grandson on the way.David is preceded in death by his parents, and Loving son baby DJ Strozewski. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 23 to May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close