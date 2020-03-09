David Walter Bergin (1958 - 2020)
David Walter Bergin, 61, of Gruver, Texas died March 3, 2020. David Walter Bergin, age 61, of Gruver, Texas passed away surrounded by his family in Hansford Manor in Spearman, Texas on March 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church of Gruver, Texas, officiated by Monsignor Michael Colwell. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc., of Spearman, Texas. Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. , Spearman, Texas
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
