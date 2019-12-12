Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pastor Davis Harrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Amarillo, TX, Davis Harrell went home to be with his Lord, whom he had faithfully served throughout his life.



Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St.



Davis was born on December 18, 1927 in Rusk, TX as the middle of 5 children of Warren Buford and Willie Mae Harrell. He followed his calling to the ministry by attending school at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, TX where Davis completed his undergrad studies and met his wife, Neta Jo Moore. Davis and Neta were blessed with a long and loving marriage of 68 years during which time they raised two sons, Steven Vaughn and Troy Davis, and two daughters, Vinita Mae and Anna Beth. Davis was a devoted husband and wonderful father.



Davis' ministries led his family to churches in Granite OK, Canyon, Baird and Amarillo TX, and then to California where he was a pastor in Norwalk and Baldwin Park, Mission Viejo, Santa Fe Springs, and Pomona. This humble preacher served the Lord and his congregations with wisdom and kindness. Davis will also be remembered as a quiet gentleman, hard-working handyman, talented singer, and a great story teller. All who knew him agree that Davis had a life well-lived and that he touched many other's lives for the better. Despite the years living in California, Davis retained his rich Texas drawl and returned to his home state for his final months on earth.



Davis is survived by many who loved him dearly and miss him greatly including his wife, Neta (Amarillo, TX); son Steve and JoAnne Harrell (Amarillo, TX); son Troy and Cyndi Harrell (Jackson, CA); daughter Vinita and Ted Meyers (Cerritos, CA); grandchildren Matthew Meyers, Jonathan Harrell, Chelsea Blackstock, Kayla Meyers, and Ansley Blackstock; great-granddaughter Laurel Meyers; sisters Josephine Mixon and Sara Cooper; and nieces, nephews and dear friends. Davis is preceded in death by his daughter Anna Blackstock, and brothers Vaughn Harrell and Buford Harrell.



The family asks that donations in Davis' memory be made to your local church or missions group.



