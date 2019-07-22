|
|
|
|
|
|
Davis Lee Brown, 79, of Adrian, Texas, died on July 19, 2019, in Amarillo, Texas.
Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Adrian, Texas, with Dee Slocum and Bob Miller officiating. Graveside service will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery at Vega, Texas. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo, Texas.
Davis was born in Amarillo, Texas, on May 29, 1940, to E. L. Bill and Irene Bourland Brown. He graduated from Adrian High School, Amarillo College, and Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas. Davis was a member at First Baptist Church in Adrian, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lavon Kay Vick Brown, of 35 years; and sister-in-law, Cynthia Haliburton Brown.
He married Rene Baker Carter on May 25, 2002.
He is survived by his wife, Rene Brown, of Adrian, Texas; children, Kile Brown (Leigh Ann), of Dallas, Texas, Barry Brown (Richard Balzano), of New York, New York, Karen Smith (David), of Houston, Texas, Jessica Cowan (Chris), of Charleston, South Carolina, and Bethany Fields (Russell), of Amarillo, Texas; brother, Finis Brown, of Adrian, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Chelsea, Alison, and Blake Brown, Preston and Aubrey Smith, Colin, Benjamin, and Gillian Fields, and Lucy and William Cowan; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Viewing will be from 11:00 A.M.- 6:00 P.M., Monday, July 22, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Adrian, Texas.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 22 to July 23, 2019
|
|
|
|