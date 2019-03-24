Dawna Lamb, 37, of Amarillo, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday at Fairview Assembly of God Church, 3706 E. 10th Ave. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday at Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Please see full obituary and sign our online guestbook at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019