  • "Dawna, 03/23/2019 You will be missed, we love you..."
    - kathy kelly
  • "Dawna was a sweet and generous spirited girl. She helped me..."
    - Debra Williams
  • "Prayers for all the family. Special hugs to her mama and..."
    - Hudsons
  • "Gone too soon. Fly high sweet lady. "
    - victoria abadie

Dawna Lamb, 37, of Amarillo, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday at Fairview Assembly of God Church, 3706 E. 10th Ave. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday at Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Please see full obituary and sign our online guestbook at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
